How Cavaliers Are Viewing Search For New Head Coach
The search for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ next head coach began after the organization dismissed J.B. Bickerstaff from his position on Thursday morning.
Whoever the next leader of this team is will have the job of taking the Cavs to the next level and it's something that Cleveland’s President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman and the Cavaliers’ front office don’t want to rush.
“I’d be lying to you if I saw I already dove into a list of people and criteria,” said Altman at Friday’s media availability.
But how exactly are Altman and his team members viewing the search?
First off, Altman acknowledged that the coaching vacancy that Bickerstaff filled back in 2020 was vastly different from the vacancy Cleveland has now. That iteration of the Cavaliers was a team that was rebuilding while this team is looking to win it all now.
From this, Altman detailed how the team is viewing their search.
“We haven’t had a search in five years,” said Altman. “That search five years ago was completely different than this one. There is a very highly specific job requirement in terms of the questions we’re going to ask. Very, very specific to the talent level. Very specific to how we can achieve even more than we already have, and obviously some characteristics we’ve been talking about from a cultural standpoint.”
Altman went on to say that his team was going to sit down at some time next week to discuss the criteria that they are looking for in their next head coach.
But as for now, we know based on what Altman had to say that the Cavs are expecting to do their due diligence in the search and they want a head coach with a specific skill set that will get them to more playoff success.