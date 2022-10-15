That's A Wrap: Final Thoughts On The Cavs Preseason

The Cleveland Cavaliers took a 114-108 loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday night to conclude the preseason with a 1-3 record. While the record is irrelevant now that the focus shifts to the regular season opener, there’s a lot to be excited for as the games count for real in just five days.

It’s tough to wrap up a meaningless game that meant nothing on paper, but here are some final thoughts on the Cavs preseason.

Brotherly Love

Evan Mobley and his brother Isiah Mobley shared the floor for the first time as professionals Friday night against the Magic. Evan has credited his brother for providing a level of comfort as he prepares for his sophomore season and the Cavs’ preseason finale provided the two an opportunity to show out a little bit on the floor.

Isiah scored 8 points in just under 20 minutes and collected three rebounds and three assists.

Seeing the Mobley Brothers on the floor together had to be quite the moment for their parents, and mom is a frequent fixture in Cleveland these days now that the two call Northeast Ohio home.

Most importantly, the action marked the first time Evan has seen the floor this year which leads us to…

How did Mobley Look?

Friday night gave Mobley the chance to knock off some rust before the regular season tips off. He scored 8 points in 16:31 of work and was 1-4 from the floor and 6-8 on free-throws.

While there’s no way to get a full evaluation in just a short sample size, it was important for Mobley to get on the floor in an NBA game and for him to show he’s fully healthy. He’s been working out for several days prior to the game against the Magic and practiced on Thursday, albeit a non-contact practice.

We didn’t get a chance to see how Mobley would mesh with Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell so we can expect there to be a feeling out process through the first handful of games in the regular season. Bickerstaff has said the Cavs will be by no means a finished product when things get underway Wednesday night, but this team IS ready for regular season basketball.

Mobley vs. Scottie Barnes on Wednesday? Buckle up.

Happy and Healthy

Mobley’s mere presence on the floor Friday night may have had Cavs fans collectively holding their breath considering how many injuries we’ve seen in the preseason. Sure, none of them have been significant, but had Mobley or any other Cavalier suffered any ailment in the preseason finale it could’ve taken the air out of the opener Wednesday night.

Mobley is back and appeared to show no setbacks and that now that locks in four of the Cavs’ five starters.

We’ll wait to get injury updates on Kevin Love, Dean Wade and Dylan Windler who also did not play Friday night. Remember, Garland, Mitchell and Allen didn’t travel but that had nothing to do with injury. They were given the final preseason game off in preparation for the regular season.

And finally…

Still no Small Forward decision

And likely won’t be until tipoff on Wednesday night in Toronto.

Caris LeVert has done everything right to seize the opening and had another strong performance in the preseason finale against the Magic Friday night. LeVert scored 15 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Isaac Okoro had another strong performance for the second consecutive game and shot the ball with confidence and consistency. He was an efficient 6-7 from the field and led the Cavs with 17 points.

Okoro has always taken the shots he’s been comfortable taking, the thing we’ve noticed lately is that he’s grown more comfortable taking a variety of shots; corner 3, etc.

Lamar Stevens also had a nice night against the Magic with 12 points and only took three shots from the field. He was 6-for-6 from the charity stripe. Cedi Osman scored 11 points and pulled down nine rebounds.

In making his decision, Bickerstaff said he wanted to be cognizant of the rest of their pairings and that his focus was trying to always keep three of his top six on the floor.

Regardless of whoever earns the starting position there will be plenty of minutes to go around for Okoro, Osman, Stevens and Wade.

Now we wait to find out who makes the final roster, which has to be submitted by Saturday at 5 p.m.

The regular season is right around the corner and games count for real from here on out.

