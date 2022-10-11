WATCH: J.B. Bickerstaff's Post-Game Press Conference After The Cavaliers Loss To The 76ers

The Cleveland Cavaliers wrapped up their second preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers, a 113-97 loss at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Monday night.

Jarrett Allen scored 19 points and pulled down 12 rebounds while Darius Garland pumped in 17 points and seven assists. Caris LeVert, who started for the second straight game at Small Forward, scored 13 points, dished out three assists and collected three rebounds.

Donovan Mitchell scored 11 points in just over 27 minutes of work as the Cavs starting five of Garland, Mitchell, LeVert, Dean Wade and Allen played through the end of the 3rd quarter.

The Cavs fall to 0-2 in the preseason and prepare for their third preseason game on Thursday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Evan Mobley did not play as he recovers from a right-ankles sprain. Dylan Windler (ankle) Ricky Rubio (knee) and Kevin Love also did not play for the Cavs.

Joel Embiid was inactive for the 76ers.

