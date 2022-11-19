WATCH: Jarrett Allen Posterizes Mason Plumlee

When Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen missed a pair of games with an illness and injury, there was a noticeable void in the Cavs lineup.

The Wine and Gold missed Allen's leadership both on and off the floor. Gone was one of the NBA's premier rim protectors and one half of a defensive duo that featured Evan Mobley that allowed the Cavs to flourish into one of the better defensive teams in the league early this season.

The Cavaliers were also with without one of their best rebounders and it showed in a 113-98 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Wine and Gold were out-rebounded 52-34 on the way to their fifth straight loss.

But Friday night against the Hornets, Allen was back in the starting lineup and his presence was immediately felt. He hammered home a feed from Donovan Mitchell in the 3rd quarter to obliterate Mason Plumlee down low.

Allen came into the game fourth in the NBA in dunks with 31 and added three more against the Hornets on Friday night. Allen also lofted a beautiful alley-oop to Evan Mobley in the second quarter that brought the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse crowd to its feet.

The high-low passing game between Mobley and Allen adds another wrinkle to an offense that can be as dynamic as they come in the NBA.

Through three quarters, Allen had collected 14 points and nine rebounds. He also registered three blocks to help anchor the Cavs defense and solidify the glass. The Cavs out-rebounded the Hornets 14-5 in the first quarter and held a 28-14 edge after the first quarter.

Having Allen back changes the complexion of the Cavaliers lineup for the better and helped position the Cavs to end their five-game losing streak.

