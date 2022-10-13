WATCH: J.B. Bickerstaff's Postgame Press Conference After Cavs Beat Atlanta, 105-99

The Cavs just picked up their first win of the preseason.

But more importantly, I think we learned a bit more about this team. Isaac Okoro had a great start, Donovan Mitchell looked really good in the second half, Darius Garland share the ball great and the Cavs played much better defense when it was do-or-die time late in the game.

J.B. Bickerstaff has to be happier with his team's effort Wednesday night. The Cavs will open the regular season one week from tonight in Toronto, but they have one more preseason road game on Friday in Orlando.

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as the Cavs head coach, Donovan Mitchell and Isaac Okoro address reporters after tonight's win over the Hawks.

Cleveland was led by Donovan Mitchell, who had 24 points (all but seven of which came after halftime). Osman provided a great spark off the bench, Okoro played well with a couple early 3’s and Garland also had a good night with 23 points and 12 assists.

Atlanta had 5 players in double figures, led by Dejounte Murray with 17.

The Cavs move to 2-1 with the win, while Atlanta drops its first preseason game and falls to 2-1.

The Hawks come back to Cleveland in the regular season on Monday, November 21.

-----

