Sam Merrill Set To Return For Cavaliers With No Restrictions For Playoffs
As the Cavaliers get ready to open up their first-round playoff series with the Orlando Magic, they'll fortunately have sharpshooting "weapon" Sam Merrill back at their disposal.
That's what Wine and Gold head coach J.B. Bickerstaff called Merrill during his pre-game press conference, when he shared that he doesn't envision the 27-year-old having any restrictions in his return to the floor. Merrill missed the final two games of Cleveland's regular season due to to a neck strain, sustained during the team's April 7 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Now he's back just in time for the postseason and Bickerstaff knows he'll be an important part of the team's rotation.
"He's a weapon," Bickerstaff said. "And he's a guy, as a weapon, who can fit with all the other guys on the floor. He's not a guy who you have to change your offense for and just put the ball in his hands and everybody stands around and kind of watches him. He's a guy who understands how to play the game off the ball and create triggers not only for himself but for his teammates. He's easy to just throw in there and he can change the game for you because of his shot making ability."
The Utah State product had a breakout season for the Cavaliers this season knocking down 40% of his three point attempts, while averaging eight points per game. In three games against the Magic this season, Merrill made nearly 60% of his three point shots and averaged 12 points per game.
How he's utilized by Bickerstaff in this first round matchup with Orlando could wind up being a key to the series, as the Magic were bottom three in the league in three-point percentage allowed.