Opinion: Cavs Need To Address These Two Areas Of Roster This Offseason
The Cleveland Cavaliers need to hire and new head coach and hopefully sign Donovan Mitchell to a long-term extension. These are obvious tasks the Wine and Gold must do over the summer months. However, there are other parts of this roster that need to be looked at as well.
These are two areas of Cleveland's roster that need to be addressed this offseason.
Re-Sign Isaac Okoro
Isaac Okoro can become a restricted free agent this offseason meaning that any team will be able to offer him a deal. However, the Cavaliers will have the opportunity to match any contract and Cleveland should make it a priority to bring Okoro back.
Ice has emerged as one of the most important role players on Cleveland’s roster. He had a defensive rating of 114.9 last season which came when routinely guarding the best player on the floor. Also, Okoro finally had a breakthrough season in terms of his shooting. He shot a career-high 39 percent from behind the arc on nearly three attempts a game.
Three-and-D players can be some of the most valuable players in the league and the Cavs currently have
Aquire Another Wing
Even if the Cavs run it back next season with the exact same roster they had last year, there’s still one major hole in the lineup. That would be the lack of a true small forward.
The Cavaliers have a number of players who are caught between two positions. Okoro and Caris LeVert can play the three, but they're much more suited as a guard. Max Strus is the closest player they have to a true wing, but even though he’s slightly undersized for the position.
Cleveland doesn’t need to go out and trade for an All-Star caliber forward. However, adding a true wing who could slide up to the power forward at times so the Cavs could roll out more small-ball lineups would make this team much more versatile and match up with more opponents.