What Should Cavaliers Be Asking For In A Donovan Mitchell Trade?
Donovan Mitchell’s decision to sign or not sign an extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers will send the franchise down one of two paths this offseason.
There reportedly is a sentiment around the NBA that the Cavs can convince Mitchell to stay in Cleveland long-term. Bit what if they can't?
Let’s say that Mitchell doesn’t sign his $208.5 million supermax deal he's eligible for this offseason and the Cavs are forced down the path that ends in the organization trading the superstar shooting guard to recuperate some of the assets they gave up to get him.
What should the Cavs be asking for from an interested team if this were to be the case?
Getting a young player or two in return for Mitchell would be a good start, but the Cavs need to focus any trade on what draft picks they are getting back. This was the focal point in the trade that brought Mitchell to Cleveland and also should be the focus of any trade that sends him to a new team.
Cleveland sacrificed quite a bit of its future in order to get Mitchell in the first place. The Cavs gave up three first-round picks (2025, 2027, 2029) and two pick-swaps (2026 and 2028) in the initial trade to acquire with the Utah Jazz.
Moving on from Mitchell means that the Cavs will need to slightly retool their roster and once again build through the draft. They’ll need draft capital in order to do this and that’s not something Cleveland currently has.
This is also the direction that ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes Cleveland should take in the event of a Mitchell trade. The NBA Insider said that, “In a Donvaon Mitchell trade, you’re wanting players and picks.”
Hopefully, none of this ends up being relevant and the Cavs find a way to retain the five-time All-Star.