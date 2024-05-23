Who Is The Cavaliers’ Most Important Player Moving Forward?
While they haven’t found the postseason success as a group, this Cleveland Cavaliers roster is still loaded with talent.
The core four of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen have all found individual success in recent seasons. But who out of this group is the most important for maintaining a winning culture not just next season, but the foreseeable future?
It’s easy to say this title would go to Mitchell and over the last two seasons that’s been the case. But until he officially commits long-term to the Cavaliers, it’s hard to call him their key franchise player for the next four to five years.
Instead, the player who’s most important to the future of this team is the one who is naturally gifted on defense, is expanding his range as we speak, tapped into aggressiveness during the playoffs we’ve yet to see, and continues to get better each season.
Evan Mobley is that player who individually raises the ceiling of this Cavs team and is the most important player moving forward.
This is presumably how the front office feels as well. Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported that those in the Cavaliers' organization believe Mobley is their most important player.
Fedor wrote, “Eventually, the Cavs knew Mobley would evolve into a full-time center — and they got a glimpse of the possibilities at various points this season, including the final eight playoff games. Even with the possibility of him getting pushed around by bigger, burlier centers, that positional switch allows more offensive freedom. If Mobley is, indeed, the most important player, something various members of the organization have boasted, isn’t it time to unshackle him and let him prove it?”
Mobley finished his third season in the NBA averaging 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.7 blocks a game. He did all of this while shooting an efficient 50.8 percent from the floor.
If Mobley is the most important player for the future, where does that leave the likes of Allen, Garland, and even Mitchell? We could get the answer to that question this offseason.