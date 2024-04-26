Cavs Veteran Offering "Brutal Honesty" To Team
Veteran leadership was something the Cleveland Cavaliers were missing during last year’s playoffs. Without a steady voice on the bench who had postseason experience, the team was dismantled by the New York Knicks.
It’s different this time around. Now, the Cavs have Tristan Thompson whose voice of reason and playoff experience is being felt on the court, even when he’s not playing.
Darius Garland spoke to the media on Friday on highlighted the leadership he’s bringing to the locker room.
“It’s just his energy, period,” said Garland. “He’s always the loudest one. He’s always the first one to stand on the bench. He’s always the first to tell us when something bad is happening and what we need to fix. It’s always that, good leadership role, but there’s also some brutal honesty as well. We all need that from him. He’s a great voice for us.
This isn’t a bad thing. If anything, it’s good that Cleveland finally has someone who is willing to call it how it is and hold the team accountable. TT played alongside LeBron James and made four straight Finals appearences, winning it all in 2016. He knows what it takes to reach that goal and the team would be foolish not to listen to him.
Thompson has played just 10 minutes so far in Cleveland's series against the Orlando Magic. However, on-court production was never the reason the Cavaliers brought him back.
President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman called his off-the-court impact “immeasurable” and DG seems to be confirming that now that the playoffs are here