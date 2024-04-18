76ers Center Preferred Avoiding Playoff Series Against Boston Celtics
On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Miami Heat in Play-In Tournament action. As a result, Philadelphia secured a first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks.
As captured by FanDuel’s Run It Back, 76ers center Paul Reed claims his team preferred facing the Knicks than the Boston Celtics.
“Oh man, I feel like we ain’t ducking no smoke, but yeah, we wanted the Knicks matchup, of course. That’s the easier team.”
This season, the Celtics finished with the best record in the NBA. They also hold the best offensive rating and third-best defensive rating in the league.
Boston’s first-round opponent will be determined on Friday night, as the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls compete for the eighth seed. Tip-off begins at 7:00 EST.
