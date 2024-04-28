Celtics and Heat Get Good News on the Health Front Ahead of Game 4
They had to wait 72 hours to do it, but on Saturday night at the Kaseya Center, the Boston Celtics responded to their Game 2 loss by delivering a haymaker to take a 2-1 series lead over the Miami Heat.
The visitors led for the duration of their 104-84 victory, in which they limited the visitors to 9/28 (32.1%) shooting from beyond the arc and parlayed 12 turnovers by the hosts into a 24-4 advantage in points off giveaways.
But now the challenge is following that up with a more impressive encore than a defeat after their series-opening win that featured Miami making a franchise record 23 threes, two shy of the playoff-game record set by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.
As they aim to do so, it helps that the Celtics' injury report is a clean sheet. Luke Kornet, the only Boston player to previously appear on it, returned on Saturday after missing the series' first two tilts due to a right calf strain.
The seven-foot-two center was on the floor for 5:20, chipping in two points and a rebound while working alongside Al Horford.
As for the Heat, they have already ruled out Terry Rozier due to a neck spasm that's prevented him from playing in this series. However, Delon Wright, unavailable for Game 3 for personal reasons, is probable for Monday's matchup.
The ninth-year veteran is averaging 11 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 steals in this series. He's also converting on 75% of his 4.0 three-point attempts.
Game 4 will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST at the Kaseya Center.
