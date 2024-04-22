Tyler Herro credits Celtics defensive pressure after rough Game 1
The Boston Celtics did a tremendous job of setting the tone against the Miami Heat early on in their Game 1 win. They locked in on defense right from the jump, holding the Heat to just two points through the first several minutes of the game.
Miami guard Tyler Herro struggled to make his presence felt in the series opener. After Herro averaged 20.8 points per game in the regular season, Boston's defense held him to just 11 on 4-of-13 shooting. He credited the Cs for making things difficult for him and his teammates, right out of the gates.
"Credit to Boston I thought they came out with a lot of energy, they really applied pressure from the beginning ... making things difficult on our end offensively," Herro told reporters after his team's 114-94 loss (h/t CLNS Media).
Slowing down Herro should continue to be a huge emphasis for the Celtics. With Jimmy Butler out for the series, he's really the only offensive initiator that Miami has.
Jrue Holiday was given that job in Game 1 and did a fantastic job. Jayson Tatum couldn't praise Holiday enough after the win, telling the media that the veteran's effort sparked intensity within the team.
“Yeah, he was very solid," Tatum explained (h/t CLNS Media). "Jrue's ability to just stick to a game plan but at the same time, use his instincts is huge for us. And so, he did a great job on that throughout the game, staying with him, and making it difficult. And we need him to continue to do that. So, [we] got off to a great start defensively with his effort.”
The Celtics will have a chance to build on their defensive momentum on Wednesday night when they host the Heat for Game 2.