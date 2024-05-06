Donovan Mitchell Gets Brutally Honest Discussing Cavaliers-Celtics Series: 'Tall Task'
On Sunday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the Cleveland Cavaliers engineered the largest comeback in a Game 7 in NBA history. Donovan Mitchell, who finished with 39 points, the most in the matchup, led the charge as the hosts erased an 18-point deficit to earn a 106-94 victory.
Their win over the Orlando Magic sets the stage for an Eastern Conference Semifinals clash against the Boston Celtics.
"Obviously, we have a tall task in Boston," voiced Mitchell after Cleveland's Game 7 win. "We can celebrate this for a few hours, but we don't really have time."
As the five-time All-Star looks ahead to a series against the Celtics that will start on Tuesday at TD Garden, he declared from the podium post-game on Sunday, "We can be better. I hate to be that guy; this was great, this was phenomenal ... but we can and will have to be better to beat Boston. No disrespect to Orlando, because they're a phenomenal team ... this was big for us a group, but we don't really have time to celebrate."
He also didn't shy from the reality that most outside of the Cavaliers organization expect the Celtics, even without Kristaps Porzingis for most and likely the entire series due to a soleus strain in his right calf, to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals without much resistance.
"For us coming into Boston — I'm pretty sure everyone thinks they're going to come in and kick our (expletive)," said Mitchell. "So, for us, to continue stay level-headed through it all, not listen to y'all, and be who we are — that's the biggest thing."