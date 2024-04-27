Former Celtics Sharpshooter Lands New Deal with Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans are fighting to save their season. They trail the Oklahoma City Thunder 2-0 as their first-round series moves to the Big Easy.
But the front office must maintain a semblance of balance between focusing on the present and looking beyond this series.
Addressing an item on their offseason agenda before the summer arrives, the Pelicans have reached a new deal with Matt Ryan, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com.
Their new pact is a three-year, $6.1 million contract, guaranteeing his $1.5 million deal this season, is non-guaranteed for the 2024-25 campaign, and includes a team option for 2025-26.
While the former Boston Celtics sharpshooter is yet to suit up for New Orleans in the playoffs this year, in 28 regular season appearances, including one start, he averaged 5.4 points and drilled 45.1% of his 3.3 attempts from beyond the arc.
For his career, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish alum is producing 4.4 points per contest and has a 45.1% conversion rate from three-point range.
Further Reading
Celtics' Focus is Mostly Internal as They Adjust for Game 3 vs. Heat: 'It's About Us'
Kristaps Porzingis Details How Heat Disrupted Him in Game 2: 'I'll Make Sure I'm Better'
Heat's Historic Shooting Leaves Celtics Contemplating: 'We Gotta Respond'
Heat Outmuscle and Outshoot Celtics, Sending Series to Miami Tied at 2
Celtics Bench Stars in Its Role in Game 1 Win vs. Heat: 'An Identity of Our Team'
Jayson Tatum Discusses First-Career Playoff Triple-Double: 'A Beautiful Game'
Celtics Protect the Parquet in Dominant Display in Game 1 vs. Heat
Kristaps Porzingis Makes Clear What Celtics' Mindset is Entering Playoffs
How do the Heat Adapt Without Jimmy Butler? Joe Mazzulla Weighs in
Brad Stevens Addresses Potential Extension with Derrick White