Grant Williams Reveals NBA Finals Prediction
In a recent interview with Cedric Maxwell, Grant Williams discussed his NBA Finals predictions. Williams believes the Boston Celtics will advance to the championship round.
As captured by Celtics on CLNS, Williams envisioned two possible scenarios for the Celtics. His first prediction sees the Denver Nuggets winning their second-straight title.
"I think that if the Celtics play the Nuggets, the Nuggets win by like a seven-game series or six game-series.”
In his other scenario, Williams imagines Boston defeating the Dallas Mavericks.
“If the Nuggets lose to the Timberwolves, I have the Mavs going to the Finals, Celtics-Mavs, and I have the Celtics beating the Mavs in probably six games."
