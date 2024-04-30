Kristaps Porzingis Exits Game 4 After Calf Injury
Kristaps Porzingis was forced to exit Game 4 of the Boston Celtics’ playoff series against the Miami Heat. The Celtics listed Porzingis as doubtful to return to Monday’s action due to right calf tightness.
The incident occurred with 2:35 remaining in the first half. The Celtics center dribbled past Bam Adebayo from outside the arc and began to limp.
Though no contact was made during Porzingis’ interaction with Adebayo, signs of injury were apparent beforehand. In the minute prior, Porzingis stepped on Tyler Herro’s foot and came up hobbling.
Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Porzingis will undergo imaging on Tuesday to determine a clear diagnosis. Early indications suggest that he hasn’t suffered an Achilles injury.
