The Latest on the Health Front for Celtics-Cavaliers Game 1
On Sunday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the Cleveland Cavaliers punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, staging the largest comeback in a Game 7 in NBA history.
Their rally from an 18-point deficit to beat the Orlando Magic 106-94 sets up a second-round showdown against the Boston Celtics.
Entering Game 1 on Tuesday night at TD Garden, the only player on the hosts' injury report is Kristaps Porzingis. The seven-foot-three center is dealing with a soleus strain in his right calf that may sideline him for the series.
After Monday's practice at the Auerbach Center, Celtics' head coach Joe Mazzulla said of Porzingis' rehab, "He seemed to be walking a little bit better. The thing about KP is he puts the time in. So, a guy like him, every single day, he knows exactly what he has to do, and he puts the work in to be ready, whether he's playing or coming back from an injury. I just saw him walk a little bit better, but I trust his work ethic. I know he's doing everything he can to get back as fast as he can."
Fortunately for Boston, Porzingis is the only player on its initial injury report for the series opener, which will tip off at 7:00 EST on Tuesday night.
