After Exiting Game 2 vs. Celtics, Tyrese Haliburton Update Cause for Concern
Thanks to a 126-110 win at TD Garden on Thursday, the Boston Celtics are two wins from their second appearance in the NBA Finals in three years.
The hosts' first Game 2 win this postseason included Jaylen Brown matching his playoff career-high with 40 points.
Unfortunately for the visitors, as if being halfway to elimination wasn't bad enough, Tyrese Haliburton exited Thursday's loss with 3:44 left in the third frame and did not return.
The Indiana Pacers ruled him out during the fourth quarter due to left leg soreness.
A day later, Shams Charania provided an update on the recent All-NBA selection while on Run It Back on FanDuel TV.
"This is the same hamstring (he) hurt in January," said Charania before adding, "They don't know how severe it is."
After getting his left leg caught underneath him during an early January loss to the Celtics, Haliburton missed the next five games, rushed to return with All-NBA eligibility now requiring players to suit up for at least 65 tilts, then missed five more.
In the 35 games he played after his second return to the Pacers' lineup, he struggled to recapture his rhythm from beyond the arc, shooting 32.4% from three-point range.
Through the first two Eastern Conference Finals matchups against Boston, the two-time All-Star is averaging 17.5 points, nine assists, 3.5 rebounds, and two steals while converting on 40% of the ten threes he's hoisting.
Haliburton's producing 18.7 points, 8.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals while knocking down 37.9% of the 9.3 shots he's taking from behind the arc.
