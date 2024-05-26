Al Horford Praises Celtics’ Resilience in Game 3 Win Over Pacers: ‘Stay with it’
Jrue Holiday was questionable coming into Game 3 with an illness and his championship pedigree was still on display. He got the game-winning and-one for the lead and a steal that helped seal Saturday's victory in an impressive double-digit comeback playoff win on the road for the Boston Celtics.
They erased an 18-point second half deficit to give the Indiana Pacers their first home loss of the postseason to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals, 114-111.
Jayson Tatum was going early at an efficient rate and he had probably one of the best postseason performances of his career with 36 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists, shooting 12-23 from the field and 5-10 from three. All five Celtics’ starters were in double-figures scoring close to all of the team's points.
Al Horford was heroic, making NBA Playoff history again, becoming the oldest player to record 23 points, seven threes, and pairing that production with five rebounds and three blocks. He made 8-14 shots from the field and 7-12 from beyond the arc.
That includes coming through in the clutch with timely threes to keep Boston in the game. There was also a signature one in the corner on a perfect behind-the-back pass from Tatum on the drive.
The 17-year vet talked about he and his team coming through in the clutch.
“First of all, for me, it’s the glory to the Lord for giving me this opportunity, putting me in this position,” Horford said. "For us, it was just poise – we were down obviously big. The biggest thing we understood is that we needed to continue to play, continue to trust each other, and I felt like we had opportunities early in the fourth, to continue to trust each other… I give this group a lot of credit for continuing to stay with it despite us not making shots.”
Turning 38 on June 3, Horford talked about that highlight of Tatum’s superstar caliber pass to him in the corner and all-time type of play for three.
“It’s pretty special,” stated Horford. “He drove to the basket, he felt like he had a lane – I don’t know how he got it there, he had to improvise. He just continued to, time after time, make the right play. That was an unbelievable play that he made. At that point for me, it was just taking my time and knocking it down.”
Now five wins away from that elusive championship, Horford, maybe the most deserving player in the league for a title with how many playoff games and points he has under his belt, maybe has never been so close.
Tonight was one of those crunch-time, championship-team wins down the stretch that the Celtics were able to escape with to be up 3-0. Game 1 may have been another example of one of those wins as well. Just another clutch game that this Celtics core is accustomed to, especially now with the presence of Holiday.
“These past few years we had some battles,” Horford said. “We’ve been through it. We understand that we’ve had some grueling tough serieses, and this one’s no different. This team is a very good team, they’re very dangerous, there’s a reason why they’re here. I know we’re up 3-0, but it could’ve easily been very different. That’s just how good of a team they are. For us, we’ve been fortunate – definitely our experience has helped us in these moments.”
Further Reading
Celtics' Championship Mettle Has Them on Verge of NBA Finals
Jaylen Brown Reacts to Not Making an All-NBA Team: 'Embrace It'
Celtics Grab Elusive Game 2 Win vs. Pacers, Now Halfway to NBA Finals
Jrue Holiday Starts Eastern Conference Finals with Best Game as a Celtic
Jaylen Brown's Heroics Propel Celtics to 1-0 Lead in Conference Finals
Aaron Nesmith Left Lasting Impression with Celtics Before Finding a Home with Pacers
Past Hardships Brought Out Best in Al Horford in Career Night: 'You Saw His Gift'
Kristaps Porzingis Discusses Target Date to Rejoin Celtics' Playoff Run: 'Doing Everything I Can'