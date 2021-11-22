Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Celtics Activate Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams for Monday's Game Against the Rockets
    Publish date:

    Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams are available for the Boston Celtics' game against the Houston Rockets on Monday night.
    Like it says in the headline, Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams are available for the Boston Celtics matchup against the Houston Rockets on Monday.

    Brown has been out due to a hamstring injury since the team's Nov 4 road win over the Miami Heat. Speaking with the media in advance of Monday night's game against the Rockets, Celtics' head coach Ime Udoka said the plan is to play Brown around 24 minutes in this matchup.

    As for Williams, sidelined since subbing out in the first half of the Celtics' Nov 15 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers because of soreness in his left knee, Udoka said they want to keep him to a little less than 30 minutes on Monday.

    With Brown and Williams back in the starting lineup, Dennis Schroder and Grant Williams will return to the second unit, strengthening Boston's bench.

    The lone Celtic who won't play against the Rockets is Josh Richardson, who's out due to a non-COVID-related illness.

    Monday night's game between the Celtics and Rockets tips off at 7:30 EST at TD Garden.

