Celtics Center Doubtful for Game 3 vs. Pacers
On Thursday night at TD Garden, the Celtics earned their first Game 2 victory this postseason.
Their 126-110 win has them halfway to their second NBA Finals appearance in three years.
Now the series moves to Indiana, where the Pacers are yet to lose in the playoffs this year.
As Boston aims to serve them their first defeat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this postseason and take a commanding 3-0 lead, there's a new addition to its injury report.
After suffering a left wrist sprain in the first quarter of the Celtics' Game 2 victory, sidelining him for the rest of the contest, Luke Kornet is doubtful to suit up on Saturday.
Kristaps Porzingis remains inactive, but according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, his return might happen in Indiana.
Fortunately for the visitors, Boston welcomed back Xavier Tillman Sr. on Thursday. The former Michigan State standout missed the series opener due to a family matter.
The Celtics also got productive small-ball minutes featuring Jayson Tatum and Oshae Brissett at the four and the five. It was a decision that sparked a 20-0 run in the first half and a 7-0 burst in the third quarter that stretched Boston's lead to 13, setting the stage for Jaylen Brown's knockout blow in the final frame.
It's an option that warrants more minutes on Saturday in Indiana. Game 3 will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST.
