Celtics Center Will Return for Game 2 vs. Pacers
On Thursday night at TD Garden, the Celtics aim to do what they haven't this postseason: win Game 2.
Doing so would move them halfway to their second trip to the NBA Finals in three years.
And while Boston still won't have Kristaps Porzingis, who's inching closer to his return from the soleus strain in his right calf that has sidelined him since Game 4 against the Heat in the first round, there is help on the way at center.
Ahead of Thursday's matchup, the hosts upgraded Xavier Tillman Sr. from questionable to available for Game 2. He missed the series opener for personal reasons.
His return is timely, as it's on the heels of Al Horford logging 40 minutes in Tuesday's 133-128 victory.
As for Indiana, the visitors' injury report remains the same as Game 1. They're without their top scoring option off the bench, Bennedict Mathurin, inactive since March because of a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery. Fortunately for the Pacers, no one else is listed.
Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals will tip off at 8:00 EST on Thursday night at TD Garden.
