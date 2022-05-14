Skip to main content
Celtics Discuss Jayson Tatum's 46-Point Performance in Game 6: 'He went into another mode'

Jayson Tatum's 46-point performance is one of the best of his career, perhaps ranking at the top of the list when considering the stakes.

With the Celtics' season on the line, Jayson Tatum delivered a performance that will get etched into his legacy, scoring 46 points, including 28 in the second half, 16 of which came in the fourth quarter as he led his team to a Game 7 back in Boston.

After the win, a victory where the Celtics held the Bucks to 95 points, Jaylen Brown described it as "a signature game for the Celtics and for Jayson."

Marcus Smart said of Tatum: "That's why he gets paid the big bucks. For moments like that right there. That's what I was telling him throughout the game."

Smart, who scored 21, had a game-high seven assists and did well defending Giannis Antetokounmpo for stretches later stated about Tatum: "He's cool, calm, and collected all the way through," adding, "he went into another mode right there. We saw it in his eyes."

Speaking about his star's performance on Friday, Ime Udoka expressed: "Hit some big ones throughout the game. He did that and made the right play as well," adding, "huge night by him, other guys as well, but definitely needed."

