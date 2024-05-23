Despite Career Year, Jaylen Brown Left Off All-NBA Teams
Last season, Jaylen Brown earned a spot on the All-NBA Second Team. That paved the way for him to sign the most lucrative contract in NBA history.
After again raising the bar and inking a veteran supermax extension, the Marietta, Georgia native responded by returning as a better player than when the previous campaign ended, a tradition maintained throughout his career.
Brown's evolution this season has featured significant growth as a facilitator and as a defender, thriving while taking on challenges like guarding Stephen Curry.
In the regular season, the three-time All-Star averaged 23 points, 5.5 rebounds, a career-high 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals, matching his personal best.
However, that production and the growth of his game did not earn him a second straight All-NBA selection. The former California Golden Bear finished 20 points shy of Devin Booker for the final spot on this year's All-NBA Third Team.
Brown could've earned up to $2.2 million in contractual bonus money had he made an All-NBA team this season.
Despite not receiving recognition for it from voters, he played All-NBA caliber basketball, including on defense. He can take pride in that while knowing a Celtics season defined by sacrifice is now seven wins from lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy, thanks in large part to his heroics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
