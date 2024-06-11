Inside The Celtics

Ed Sheeran Reacts to Boston Celtics in NBA Finals

Eric Jay Santos

May 23, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Singer-Songwriter Ed Sheeran talks to the media before the start of game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Celtics hold a 2-0 lead in their NBA Finals series against the Dallas Mavericks. On his Teddy’s Vinyl Breakfast Instagram account, music superstar Ed Sheeran told Eric Jay Santos that he is rooting for the Celtics to win their 18th NBA championship. 

“I bought my NBA pass to watch! I’ve become an overnight basketball fan since that game. I love it.” 

Sheeran first showed support for the Celtics back in May, sitting courtside at TD Garden for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. On that day, in an interview with ESPN, Sheeran declared himself part of Boston’s fanbase. 

“I don’t want to jump from too many teams to too many teams. I feel like I’m adopting the Celtics tonight. My dad’s Irish, so I feel like we’re here.”

This weekend, the “Shape of You” singer will be playing at the Rock in Rio music festival in Lisbon, Portugal. Meanwhile, Boston continues their campaign for Banner 18 on Wednesday, June 12 at 8:30 p.m EST. 

Eric Jay Santos covers the Boston Celtics for Sports Illustrated Media Group. He holds a BA in English from Bridgewater State University. Contact: ericjaysantos@msn.com

