Ed Sheeran Reacts to Boston Celtics in NBA Finals
The Boston Celtics hold a 2-0 lead in their NBA Finals series against the Dallas Mavericks. On his Teddy’s Vinyl Breakfast Instagram account, music superstar Ed Sheeran told Eric Jay Santos that he is rooting for the Celtics to win their 18th NBA championship.
“I bought my NBA pass to watch! I’ve become an overnight basketball fan since that game. I love it.”
Sheeran first showed support for the Celtics back in May, sitting courtside at TD Garden for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. On that day, in an interview with ESPN, Sheeran declared himself part of Boston’s fanbase.
“I don’t want to jump from too many teams to too many teams. I feel like I’m adopting the Celtics tonight. My dad’s Irish, so I feel like we’re here.”
This weekend, the “Shape of You” singer will be playing at the Rock in Rio music festival in Lisbon, Portugal. Meanwhile, Boston continues their campaign for Banner 18 on Wednesday, June 12 at 8:30 p.m EST.