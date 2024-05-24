Ed Sheeran Shows Support For Boston Celtics
In pursuit of their 18th NBA championship, the Boston Celtics have gained the support of international music superstar Ed Sheeran. On Thursday, the “Shape of You” singer was at TD Garden for Game 2 of Boston’s Eastern Conference Finals series with the Indiana Pacers.
Sheeran sported a Celtics sweatshirt at courtside, seated next to Renee Rapp and manager Stuart Camp. Prior to the match, he conversed with players Derrick White and Jrue Holiday.
As captured by NBA on ESPN, Ed Sheeran declared himself a Celtics fan.
“I don’t want to jump from too many teams to too many teams. I feel like I’m adopting the Celtics tonight. My dad’s Irish, so I feel like we’re here.”
Only ever attending three NBA games, Sheeran was impressed by how close fans are seated to the action.
“I’m so fascinated. In England, we don’t have sports where you can sit on the court. I mean, this is mad… With football, you’d be [watching from far up in the stands].”
Sheeran reaffirmed his support for the Celtics.
“I don’t want to be the type of person that every time I go somewhere, I support a different team. I’m Tennessee Titans. I’m Mets baseball, and I’m Celtics basketball.”
Sheeran is scheduled to headline Boston Calling on Friday. The three-day music festival is being held at the Harvard Athletic Complex.