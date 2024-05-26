From Uncertain to Game 3 Hero, Jrue Holiday Propels Celtics to Finals Precipice: 'He's Winner'
A non-Covid illness almost kept Jrue Holiday from suiting up for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. He stayed away from the Celtics' shoot around and warmed up with a sweatshirt on as he prepared for Saturday's matchup against the Pacers.
"Yeah, I didn't feel too well," acknowledged Holiday after having an outsized role in Boston seizing a commanding 3-0 series lead over Indiana. "But I guess I just figured that if I got a good day's rest or tried to sleep through it, that would help for tonight, but it's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, so I wasn't going to miss this game."
Fortunately for the Celtics, they don't have to entertain how Saturday night might have gone without him.
The two-time All-Star made some of the matchup's most meaningful plays, including beating T.J. McConnell off the dribble before finishing through contact at the basket from Pascal Siakam. Holiday's old-fashioned three-point play took the visitors from down one to in front, 112-111, with 38.9 seconds left.
"I think I just saw a chance and took an opportunity," Holiday conveyed from the post-game podium. "I felt like he was on his heels. He wasn't really expecting me to attack downhill. So, I attacked him, and (I) just tried to be aggressive and got the and-one. It wasn't anything, just me being aggressive."
And with his team clinging to that one-point advantage with less than 10 seconds remaining, the six-time All-Defensive Team selection stonewalled an Andrew Nembhard drive, knocking the Pacers' guard off-balance, then scooping up the ball and running out most of what was left on the clock.
"I think I just made a play," expressed Holiday. "I feel like he's a right-hand driver, and he's been very, very aggressive all night. Great player (and he) had a great game. But, just made a play, I kinda jumped his right hand and got the steal."
In perhaps the most underrated aspect of the former UCLA Bruin stepping up when it mattered most on Saturday, he again stepped to the free-throw line and calmly came through under pressure.
Knocking down both attempts forced Indiana to take a three on its final possession. And while a great play from Rick Carlisle got Aaron Nesmith a quality chance to force overtime, his shot from the right corner couldn't find the mark, finalizing a 114-111 win that has Boston on the verge of its second NBA Finals appearance in three years.
"I mean, can't speak highly enough about Jrue," said Jayson Tatum after stuffing the stat sheet with 36 points, ten rebounds, eight assists, and two blocks in Saturday's victory.
"The ultimate teammate, competitor, obviously a champion. (He) wasn't at shoot around today. He was sick dealing with chills and stuff like that. And we've all been there, how tough that is to fight through it. And for him to come out there and lay it all on the line for us and make the game-winning play essentially, especially on the defensive end. Jrue is just a big-time player, and he made a tremendous play."
Al Horford, who buried seven threes, including a crucial corner make that pulled the visitors within two with 1:12 remaining in a 23-point performance, also praised Holiday's championship DNA.
"That was unbelievable," voiced the 16-year veteran. "That was an unbelievable play. A guy like that, coming full speed, and (Holiday) having the instincts to do that. His instincts, he's just a winner. Ultimately, that's what it comes down to – he's a winner. He stepped up in such a big way for us. Tonight, in that moment, also when he got the and-one, knocking down those free throws in the end. He's a winner. I'm so fortunate to be paying next to him. I don't take it for granted."
From delivering his best game as a Celtic in the series opener to playing through sickness and swinging the outcome of Game 3, Holiday's doing everything in his power to maximize his second trip to the Conference Finals in 15 tries.
"It's definitely a blessing," shared the 34-year-old. "I don't take this for granted at all. It's my 15th season, so to go to it twice, I know that JT and JB have been here too many times, but this is my second time, so I'm here, and I'm appreciative, and I'm gonna do what I can to get through this series."
