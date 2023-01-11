Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Wednesday's Celtics-Pelicans Tilt

The Boston Celtics are looking to earn their fourth straight win Wednesday night.

Boston enters the tilt after taking down the Chicago Bulls on Monday night at TD Garden in a nail-biter eventually taking home the contest 107-99. Jayson Tatum shined for Boston in the big win as he poured in 32 points, hauled down eight rebounds, and dished out seven assists.

Grant Williams had one of his best games of the season for the Celtics scoring 20 points and grabbing eight rebounds off the bench in the win.

The Celtics are set to take on the upstart New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at TD Garden. New Orleans currently is in third place in the Western Conference at 25-16 but will be without the services of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram in the contest.

New Orleans certainly still will be a formidable foe for Boston on Wednesday as it comes off its highest-scoring game of the season Monday when it took down the Washington Wizards, 132-112 without both Williamson and Ingram.

Here are three interesting prop bets to consider from Sports Illustrated Sportsbook ahead of Wednesday's Celtics-Pelicans showdown:

C.J. McCollum Over 24.5 Points Scored (-133)

The Pelicans guard enters Wednesday's contest coming off of one of his highest-scoring games of the season after netting 34 points Monday night against the Wizards. McCollum has topped 24.5 points in five of his last six games played and likely will have plenty of opportunities Wednesday to extend his streak.

If you were to place a $133 wager down and McCollum scores 25 or more points Wednesday, the payout would be $100.

Jonas Valanciunas Over 10.5 Rebounds (-118)

The Pelicans big man has been shining for New Orleans lately. Valanciunas has hauled down over 10.5 rebounds in three of his last five games and in the other two was extremely close with 10 rebounds in both contests.

If you were to place a $118 wager down on Valanciunas to grab 11 rebounds or more and he does so, the payout would be $100.

Jaylen Brown Under 27.5 Points Scored (-110)

Boston has a three-game winning streak despite the fact that Brown has been in a mini scoring slump. The young Boston star has tallied 19 points in two of his last three games and could continue that trend Wednesday night.

If you were to place a $110 wager down and Brown scores fewer than 27 points Wednesday night, the payout would be $100.

Further Reading

This Wild Stat Shows How Big of an Impact Robert Williams Has Had For Celtics

Knicks Reportedly Interested In Trading Wing, Should Celtics Consider Deal?

Robert Williams' Presence Already Being Felt, Making Difference in Major Way For Celtics

Here's What Stood Out in the Celtics' Win vs. Bulls: Boston Clamps Down Defensively to Overcome Cold Shooting

Marcus Smart's Absence Makes Monday's Celtics-Bulls Game as Good a Time as Any to Start Robert Williams

The Latest on Marcus Smart, Who Exited the Celtics-Spurs Game Due to a Knee Injury

The Top 5 Plays from Saturday's Celtics-Spurs Game

Here's What Stood Out in the Celtics' Win vs. Spurs: Boston Never Trails but Has to Fend Off San Antonio in Game That Goes Down to the Wire