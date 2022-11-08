It Sure Sounds like Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla is Loving Marcus Smart

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is in the middle of his first season at the helm and already sounds like he loves Marcus Smart.

Smart may not be the flashiest player in the world but has made a name for himself in Boston and it sounds like Mazzulla is the latest to take an inkling to the gritty guard.

"I think he's just fitting into his role," Mazzulla said as seen on NBC Sports Boston. "We have three really really really good point guards and Smart spearheads that. He had 11 assists and one turnover last game and 12 assists and two turnovers tonight. When he takes pride and takes care of the ball, he's a playmaker. He gets the ball where it needs to go and then makes the right decision when he gets to the rim. He's doing a great job the last couple of games."

Smart has been known for his defensive wizardry throughout his career but also turned himself into a worthy offensive weapon. He may not shoot the lights out of the ball, but he does all of the little things for Boston.

The Celtics don't need Smart to be the team's number-one offensive player with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on the roster. Instead, Smart gets the ball where it needs to go and makes players when he needs to.

The 28-year-old currently is averaging a career-high 6.6 assists per game through 10 games played. Smart also is averaging 11.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in 33.8 minutes per game.

