Jayson Tatum Earns 3rd Straight All-NBA First Team Selection
Jayson Tatum's play this season exemplifies the theme of the Celtics' 2023-24 campaign: sacrifice.
A prime example came in Boston's 126-115 win in their Christmas clash with the Los Angeles Lakers. The five-time All-Star debuted his second Jordan signature sneaker; the NBA was utilizing the marquee date on its regular season calendar to showcase one of the most iconic rivalries in sports. Furthermore, it occurred in the arena where his childhood idol, Kobe Bryant, starred.
Yet the former Duke Blue Devil had no issue spending the day dishing out seven assists and registering four screen assists that produced ten points, the latter two representing game-highs, setting up his teammates to step into the scoring spotlight.
Tatum's spent this season maintaining a steadfast commitment to not getting bored by making the right play. That often calls for him to give the ball up, punishing opponents for sending a second defender at him with his abilities as a facilitator.
"We've had so much team success and had our fair (share) of individual success and accolades, and the only thing left is to really win a championship," the St. Louis, Missouri native told Inside The Celtics earlier this season.
He continued, "I know the effect I have on the court, and guys may not help or may be paying too much attention to me, or if I screen, I bring two defenders with me, and my teammates get open, and as you get older, you just realize that kind of opens everything else up for myself and for everybody else."
While that's meant sacrificing as a scorer, it's made it easier than ever for people to appreciate that's only one aspect of his game, not what defines who he is as a player.
Tatum's selfless approach, a mentality shared throughout the Celtics' organization as they pursue Banner 18, has helped lead Boston to a 64-18 record, the best mark in the regular season, and a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.
It's also come with individual recognition, starting in the All-Star Game for the fourth straight season. Now, he's also made the All-NBA First Team for the third consecutive year. He is now a four-time All-NBA member.
Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, a career-high 4.9 assists, and a steal per game in the regular season. He's producing 31.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, six assists, and 2.5 steals per contest in the Celtics' last four playoff tilts.