Malcolm Brogdon Reached Out to Jaylen Brown Amid Rumors of Celtics Trading for Kevin Durant

At his introductory press conference, Malcolm Brogdon discussed witnessing the evolution of Jaylen Brown, a fellow Atlanta native, as a player. Brogdon said he got to know him much better as a person and what he stands for when Brown called to involve him in the activist efforts he was organizing in their home city.

So, as rumors persisted about the Celtics possibly trading the 25-year-old wing who led the team in scoring in the NBA Finals, generating 23.5 points per game, to bring Kevin Durant to Boston, Brogdon made it a point to check in on Brown.

Brown "is not a guy that needs pep talks," Brogdon shared with Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.

However, "like any human being, sometimes you want to be checked on to see how you’re doing, but that’s all I did with him," conveyed Brogdon. "Jaylen’s a confident guy, and he understands this is part of the business as well. So he’s a pro. He’s going to come back ready for training camp and ready to work."

The Celtics, who some, such as FanDuel Sportsbook, already view as the betting favorite to win the 2022-23 NBA title, start training camp at the Auerbach Center in less than a month.

