NBA Draft Experts Project Celtics Select Bronny James
Bronny James put on an impressive performance at this year's NBA Draft Combine, including registering a 40.5-inch max vertical leap and showcasing well in the pro lane agility drill.
And while he's hailed more for his defensive prowess, James also drilled 19/25 attempts from beyond the arc during the three-point star-shooting drill, the second-most makes in the competition.
His measurements will raise concerns among some, clocking in at 6-foot-1.5 without shoes -- despite being listed at six-foot-four at USC -- with a six-feet, 7.25-inch wingspan.
However, his work on the court and athletic testing at the combine in Chicago surely gained him supporters around the NBA.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo project the Celtics to be among those willing to bet on James' upside.
In their latest mock draft, they have Boston selecting the former Trojan with the 54th overall pick.
The Celtics also have the 30th selection, but they have not made a first-round pick for themselves since Brad Stevens became the president of basketball operations for the franchise.
However, the stringent nature of the NBA's new collective bargaining agreement makes finding contributors on team-friendly contracts paramount.
Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser are prime examples. Jordan Walsh and Jaden Springer could also develop their way into that category.
Adding a prospect or two who could eventually do the same would be a significant feat for the organization. Perhaps Bronny James, who averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 19.4 minutes per game while doing his best work on the other end of the floor in his final collegiate season, could help the cause.
Further Reading
Joe Mazzulla Addresses if Celtics Will Use Jayson Tatum at Center vs. Pacers
Jrue Holiday Starts Eastern Conference Finals with Best Game as a Celtic
Jaylen Brown's Heroics Propel Celtics to 1-0 Lead in Conference Finals
Aaron Nesmith Left Lasting Impression with Celtics Before Finding a Home with Pacers
Trivializing Celtics' Success in Tatum-Brown Era a Take Not Measured Properly: 'Doing
Past Hardships Brought Out Best in Al Horford in Career Night: 'You Saw His Gift'
Jayson Tatum Breaks Out of Scoring Slump That Never Defined Him: 'Underappreciated'
Kristaps Porzingis Discusses Target Date to Rejoin Celtics' Playoff Run: 'Doing Everything I Can'