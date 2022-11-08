'Strong Voices' Reportedly Urging Nets' Owner Joe Tsai Not to Hire Ime Udoka

The Nets are a franchise in turmoil. On the court, they're 4-7 and rank in the bottom ten defensively through 11 games. But that's far more trivial than what they're dealing with off the hardwood.

Kyrie Irving shared multiple posts on social media promoting an anti-Semitic movie -- labeling it a documentary is grossly inaccurate. It spells Hitler's first name wrong, presents no evidence to support its claims and spreads harmful and dangerous propoganda.

Irving doubled down on his posts and refused to apologize explicitly on multiple occasions. He apologized on Instagram after the Nets suspended him for a minimum of five games.

The franchise outlined six conditions Irving has to satisfy for the suspension to get lifted after five games. They are as follows, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

"Issue an apology for posting a link to the movie on Oct. 27, condemn the harmful and false content and make clear that he does not have anti-Jewish beliefs."



"Complete the anti-hate causes that Irving, the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League agreed upon in their joint release on Nov. 2 — including a $500,000 donation toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in communities."

"Complete sensitivity training created by the Nets."

"Complete antisemitic/anti-hate training designed by the Nets."

"Meet with representatives from the Anti-Defamation League, as well as Jewish community leaders in Brooklyn."

"After completing 1 to 5, meet with owner Joe Tsai and lead franchise officials and demonstrate the lessons learned and that the gravity of the harm caused in the situation is understood, and provide assurances that this type of behavior will not be repeated."

Then, there's the matter of deciding whether to hire Ime Udoka as head coach.

The Celtics suspended Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policy, something owner Wyc Grousbeck stated was "well warranted and appropriate" while addressing the matter at a late-September press conference.

Wanting to untangle themselves from the situation, Boston will not stand in the way of Brooklyn hiring Udoka or ask for compensation.

However, while the Nets' reported intention was to hire Udoka after firing Steve Nash last week, on his Substack, NBA insider Marc Stein relayed that league sources conveyed to him "strong voices" have urged Joe Tsai not to go through with those plans.

Time will tell whether those voices are delaying the inevitable.

