The Latest on Robert Williams' Availability for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals

On the eve of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics' injury report lists Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) and Robert Williams (left knee soreness) statuses as questionable. Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) remains out.

Following Monday's 102-82 win, Robert Williams, who registered 12 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks, with his size and athleticism serving as difference-makers at both ends, expressed: "Obviously, a great feeling of being out there, being back with my guys. The knee, knee feels great. Obviously, check on it tomorrow; see how it's feeling recovery-wise."

When asked about the specifics of his knee injury, Williams shared: "It's just swelling a little bit, stiffening up on me a little. (I'm) taking it day-by-day. Spending a lot of time with the trainers. Throwing a lot of scenarios at it, (to) see how it responds."

He later said: "We usually wait 'til the next day to see if it's swelling or anything. Like I said, though, coming out of this game, no doubts in my head, I feel good playing."

Williams also conveyed it's not a matter of pain tolerance but rather: "reading if I'm limited to doing certain things. I don't want to have a lot of limitations when I'm out there."

Tuesday, before the Celtics flew to Miami, Ime Udoka said of the matter: "You never know until the next day or two. Sometimes, it's the second day, which is obviously game day."

Udoka added: "(with) the swelling and pain, it's literally day-to-day," and that team is "hopeful for the best, but you never know how his body responds to it."

