The Latest on Tyrese Haliburton's Status for Game 3 vs. Celtics
The Boston Celtics are halfway to their second NBA Finals appearance in three years.
That comes courtesy of a 126-110 win on Thursday, their first Game 2 victory this postseason.
While the Indiana Pacers can take comfort in returning home where they're yet to lose this postseason, they may be without Tyrese Haliburton.
The 2024 All-NBA selection exited Thursday's loss with 3:44 left in the third quarter and did not return. Indiana ruled him out during the final frame due to left leg soreness.
A day later, the Pacers list him as questionable on their injury report for Game 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Through the first two Eastern Conference Finals tilts against the Celtics, Haliburton is averaging 17.5 points, nine assists, 3.5 rebounds, and two steals while converting on 40% of the ten threes he's hoisting.
The two-time All-Star is producing 18.7 points, 8.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals while burying 37.9% of the 9.3 shots he's taking from behind the arc this postseason.
Indiana's already without Bennedict Mathurin, who was the team's top-scoring option off the bench. He suffered a season-ending labral tear in his right shoulder in March.
Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST.
