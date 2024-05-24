Inside The Celtics

The Latest on Tyrese Haliburton's Status for Game 3 vs. Celtics

Bobby Krivitsky

May 23, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) passes the ball against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) in the first half during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Celtics are halfway to their second NBA Finals appearance in three years.

That comes courtesy of a 126-110 win on Thursday, their first Game 2 victory this postseason.

While the Indiana Pacers can take comfort in returning home where they're yet to lose this postseason, they may be without Tyrese Haliburton.

The 2024 All-NBA selection exited Thursday's loss with 3:44 left in the third quarter and did not return. Indiana ruled him out during the final frame due to left leg soreness.

A day later, the Pacers list him as questionable on their injury report for Game 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Through the first two Eastern Conference Finals tilts against the Celtics, Haliburton is averaging 17.5 points, nine assists, 3.5 rebounds, and two steals while converting on 40% of the ten threes he's hoisting.

The two-time All-Star is producing 18.7 points, 8.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals while burying 37.9% of the 9.3 shots he's taking from behind the arc this postseason.

Indiana's already without Bennedict Mathurin, who was the team's top-scoring option off the bench. He suffered a season-ending labral tear in his right shoulder in March.

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST.

