The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Knicks Game

From Josh Richardson's chase-down block to beautiful ball movement by the Boston Celtics, a Robert Williams rejection, an alley-oop off a pass from half-court, and Jaylen Brown capping his first triple-double in style, here are the top five plays from Saturday's game between the Celtics and New York Knicks.

Josh Richardson's Chase-Down Block to Deny Alec Burks

One of the rare instances of the Celtics not taking care of the basketball on Saturday turned into a Tommy Point for Josh Richardson. After the turnover, Richardson sprints from the lower portion of the leftwing and gets a chase-down block, swatting Alec Burks' shot off the backboard.

Beautiful Ball Movement Begets Brown a Layup

The Celtics' ball movement in this game was excellent. Boston assisted on 26 of their 36 made field goals, and Jaylen Brown distributed a career-high 11 dimes en route to his first career triple-double. In this play, he participated in a sequence of beautiful ball movement, which ultimately led to him getting a layup.

Robert Williams Emphatically Rejects Julius Randle's Shot, Scores at the Other End

Robert Williams, who easily holds the lead for appearances on this list, starts this play by emphatically sending back Julius Randle's shot, then caps it at the other end with an easy two points off the pass from fellow big man Al Horford.

Marcus Smart Connects with Robert Williams on Half-Court Alley-Oop

A half-court alley-oop is automatically going to make this list. Great read and pass by Smart as the Celtics capitalize on the difference in the verticals of Williams and Taj Gibson.

Jaylen Brown Caps Off First-Career Triple-Double in Style

Brown finished off his triple-double in style, juking Quentin Grimes, driving down the middle of the lane, and then shielding off Mitchell Robinson, absorbing the contact, and putting enough spin on the ball to get the hoop plus the foul. And yes, he did make the layup to finish with a game-high 22 points.