The Top 5 Plays from Friday's Celtics-Cavaliers Game

From Sam Hauser's buzzer beater to Donovan Mitchell posterizing Luke Kornet, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's extra efforts, and a pair of clutch buckets by Brown, here are the top-five plays from Friday's Celtics-Cavaliers game.

Sam Hauser Beats the First Quarter Buzzer from 29 Feet

It starts with a terrific effort by Noah Vonleh, flipping his hips multiple times and quickly recovering after Cedi Osman crosses back to his left and gains a step on him. The former top-ten pick then forces Osman to take a wide route to the rim, and Osman misses a difficult layup over the outstretched arm of Vonleh.

Marcus Smart boxes out Evan Mobley, grabs the rebound, pushes the pace, and swings the ball to Sam Hauser, who swishes a three from 29 feet as the buzzer blows.

Jayson Tatum Makes the Extra Effort, Jaylen Brown Makes the Extra Pass

Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen switch unnecessarily, resulting in Allen on Jayson Tatum. Allen does well staying in front of Tatum, denying him a path to the middle of the paint, and gets help from Dean Wade as the Celtics' star drives.

Tatum could've attempted a layup, but rather than forcing it as he comes downhill at full speed and has the Cavaliers' center on his back, he kicks the ball out to Jaylen Brown. LeVert sucking in makes that pass easier.

To the credit of Boston's best players, Tatum makes the extra effort to get to the corner, rather than remaining stationary after giving the ball up, and while no one would've faulted Brown for taking that shot, he swings it to Tatum, who buries the three.

Donovan Mitchell Posterizes Luke Kornet

Usually, this space is reserved for breaking down the Celtics' top-five plays, or highlighting the more self-explanatory clips, but there are exceptions worth making.

Donovan Mitchell getting Jaylen Brown to bite on the pump fake, then posterizing Luke Kornet, listed at seven-foot-two, certainly qualifies.

Jaylen Brown Gives Boston a Late Lead

With the Celtics down one with just under 40 seconds left in regulation, Mitchell misses a jumper contested by Horford, and a desperate Boston team takes a group approach to limiting Cleveland to one shot.

Marcus Smart's box out on Allen deserves praise, Brown swoops in and gets a hand on the ball, and Malcolm Brogdon saves it to Tatum.

Tatum quickly gets the ball ahead to Brown, and the latter attacks downhill, building momentum on his way to the basket, and laying the ball in off the glass to give the Celtics a 114-113 lead with 28 seconds left in the game.

Unfortunately for the host's, they couldn't close out the Cavs.

Jaylen Brown Brings the TD Garden Crowd to Their Feet

Down five with 3:25 remaining, Brown staged a 5-0 run, collecting a pass from Tatum and drilling a three; then fighting over a Mobley screen and picking off Mitchell's bounce pass to LeVert.

After the steal, Brown turns up-court, gets the ball to Marcus Smart, and works a give-and-go that ends with him elevating for a thunderous jam over Mitchell.

