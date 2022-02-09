The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Nets Game

From Al Horford's block to Jayson Tatum turning Cam Thomas into a spectator and the Celtics converting a highlight-reel rejection into two points at the other end. Plus, an alley-oop to Robert Williams and Bruno Fernando putting an exclamation mark on the Celtics' win. Here are the top five plays from Boston's game against the Nets on Tuesday.

Al Horford Denies DeAndre' Bembry

Just when DeAndre' Bembry thinks he's created the necessary daylight for him to get this layup off, Al Horford comes from behind and spikes his shot off the backboard.

This play exemplified the suffocating nature of the Celtics' defense, both on Tuesday and since Ime Udoka made the change to have Horford defend centers, allowing Robert Williams to play around the rim more often.

Jayson Tatum Turns Cam Thomas into a Spectator

Not wanting to test Robert Williams at the basket, Bruce Brown tries to throw the ball out to Kessler Edwards, but with the rookie only able to get one hand on it, his pass instead propels a transition attack by Jayson Tatum.

The now three-time All-Star's in-and-out dribble, followed by helicoptering the ball over Cam Thomas, leave the latter watching as Tatum lays the ball in.

The Celtics Turn a Defensive Highlight Into 2 Points

Robert Williams hangs back on the Patty Mills-DeAndre' Bembry pick-and-roll, and when the latter goes up for a layup, trying to use the rim as a shield, Williams times his leap perfectly and uses his pterodactyl-like wingspan to swat Bembry's shot.

Then, Jayson Tatum quickly gets the ball ahead to Jaylen Brown, who takes on the challenge from Jevon Carter and Blake Griffin with relative ease.

Tatum, Brown, and the Timelord Carve Up the Nets' Defense

The play above illustrates how Tatum did a fantastic job taking advantage of the extra attention the Nets devoted to him throughout the three quarters he played on Tuesday.

Tatum pulls Patty Mills even further from Jaylen Brown, then splits the double team and gets the ball to Brown, who's on the move before the catch, and he gets deep into the paint before throwing the lob to the Timelord.

Bruno Fernando Puts an Exclamation Mark on Tuesday's Win

With a victory well-in-hand, this was the cherry on top.

Bruno Fernando has a long runway in front of him, and he uses the momentum that affords him to take off from the semicircle below the free-throw line, and he soars through the lane for a powerful one-handed jam.