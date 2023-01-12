The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Pelicans Game

Boston turning blocks into points at the rim is a common theme in the breakdown of the top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Pelicans game.

Boston turning blocks into points at the rim headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Pelicans game.

Jayson Tatum's Thunderous Throwdown

Boston utilizes a play referred to as the blind pig, as Jayson Tatum fights for a backdoor cut against Jose Alvarado, and Luke Kornet snaps a bounce pass, hitting him in stride.

Also note Grant Williams working up the opposite wing occupies Jaxson Hayes, pulling any potential help defender away from the rim. Payton Pritchard not staying stationary in the near-side corner also helps accomplish that goal.

Boston Turns a Block into Two Points at the Other End

Switching on the high-ball screen leaves Payton Pritchard on Jonas Valanciunas, so Derrick White pinches in to help. Tatum could do a better job of providing pressure at the nail to keep Alvarado from getting into the paint. But Kornet renders it irrelevant, swatting the pesky point guard's layup attempt.

At the other end, the Celtics have a four-on-three advantage, and White running the floor leads to another dunk for Tatum.

Jaylen Brown Steals, Spins, and Scores

Jaylen Brown's well-positioned to tag Hayes on the roll, and the latter leaves the ball low and exposed, making it relatively easy for Brown to knock it free.

At the other end, even with Trey Murphy III and Larry Nance Jr. staying on him, Brown gets through a narrow corridor, spinning and muscling his way to two points plus a trip to the free-throw line.

Brown also turned this into an old-school three-point play.

Jaylen Brown Makes it Look Easy

Brown repeatedly torched New Orleans, uncorking one turnaround fadeaway after another.

Here, he attacks rookie Dyson Daniels -- a very good defender -- spins away from the double team, then turns and elevates for two of the 18 points he produced in the third quarter.

Al Horford Thwarts Jonas Valanciunas, Grant Williams Then Beats Him off the Bounce

Valanciunas completely misses that he has a cutting Murphy open at the basket. He also seems singularly focused on going at Grant Williams, paying the price, as Horford comes from behind to block his shot.

The Pelicans' center doesn't redeem himself at the other end, either, as Williams sells a potential dribble handoff to beat Valanciunas cleanly off the bounce for a layup.

Further Reading

Here's What Stood Out in the Celtics' Win vs. the Pelicans: Jaylen Brown Outlasts CJ McCollum in a Scoring Slugfest at TD Garden

This Wild Stat Shows How Big of an Impact Robert Williams Has Had For Celtics

Knicks Reportedly Interested In Trading Wing, Should Celtics Consider Deal?

Robert Williams' Presence Already Being Felt, Making Difference in Major Way For Celtics

Here's What Stood Out in the Celtics' Win vs. Bulls: Boston Clamps Down Defensively to Overcome Cold Shooting

The Top 5 Plays from Monday's Celtics-Bulls Game