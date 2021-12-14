Top 5 Plays From Celtics-Bucks

From Giannis Antetokounmpo plowing through several defenders to Jayson Tatum putting Pat Connaughton in a blender and Al Horford turning back the clock, here are the top five plays from Monday's matchup between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis Adds Sizzle to the Substance

The modern-day Shaq working in tandem with Pat Connaughton, a 42.9 percent three-point shooter, turns a simple dribble handoff into a perplexing predicament for the defense. Giannis Antetokounmpo then adds sizzle to the substance, evading Robert Williams as he finishes with a reverse layup.

Tatum Shakes Multiple Defenders, Euro-Steps His Way to the Cup

First, Khris Middleton tries to jump the dribble handoff between Al Horford and Jayson Tatum. That prompts the latter to call an audible, using a gentle nudge to aid Middleton on his mission and send Tatum in the opposite direction. Now that he's open on the wing, DeMarcus Cousins has to close out on him, something that doesn't pose a problem. Tatum shakes him with ease, then euro-steps his way past Rodney Hood and lays the ball in with his inside hand.

Giannis Plows Through Three Defenders

Building momentum as he comes across half-court, a sight that's never good for the defense, Giannis lowers his shoulders and plows through Al Horford and Jayson Tatum, barely acknowledging the latter's presence. He then loads up and continues going strong, finishing between Horford and Grant Williams, capping off a play in which he shreds through three defenders without any trouble while also commanding the full attention of Jaylen Brown.

Tatum Spins His Way to the Basket

Tatum does a great job of staying low and square to the hoop nearly the entire time he's showing off his handles to Connaughton. That helps with the setup, as he creates separation then goes right, getting Connaughton to open his hips towards the baseline before spinning to the middle of the floor and using his length to finish at the cup.

Air Horford

If anyone asks, Jaylen, it was a pass. Regardless of Brown's intention, Horford ignites the TD Garden crowd, turning the clock back, and rising over Connaughton for the two-handed finish that puts the Celtics ahead by 14 points with 3:40 left in the game.