Top 5 Plays From Celtics-Suns

From a deft euro step to a pair of JaVale Mcgee highlights and some nifty finishes at the rim, here are the top five plays from Friday night's game between the Boston Celtics and the Phoenix Suns.

Jayson Tatum Shakes JaVale McGee, Finishes with Reverse Layup

Robert Williams clears out Chris Paul with a well-set screen, and JaVale McGee is in drop coverage. Jayson Tatum builds momentum quickly, closing the gap between the two before shaking McGee with an in-and-out dribble, then using the rim to shield the ball from McGee's pterodactyl wingspan, finishing with a reverse layup.

JaVale McGee Cleans Up Chris Paul's Miss

Starting in place of Deandre Ayton, Mcgee delivered one of the best performances of his career. Mcgee registered a team-high 21 points, and a game-high 15 rebounds, adding to both totals in the clip above.

Have a Night, JaVale!

McGee's in his 14th season in the NBA, and entering this game, he'd made a whopping ten threes, but when it's your night, it's your night.

Jayson Tatum Euro Steps His Way to a Layup

When Jae Crowder turns around to close out on Tatum, the latter gets the former going towards the wing, then uses his momentum against him. Tatum snaps a quick crossover, throttles down as he drives the baseline, and finishes in style with a perfectly executed euro step to create space between him and Suns center Jalen Smith, earning himself an uncontested layup.

Mikal Bridges Finishes in Style

Running off a make, the Suns push the pace, quickly getting the ball up the floor. Doing so leads to minimal resistance as Mikal Bridges drives to the cup. When he gets there, Tatum tries for the overhead swat, but undeterred by that and the presence of Al Horford, Bridges utilizes his length to finish on the other side of the rim.