    • December 5, 2021
    Top 5 Plays From Celtics Win Over Trail Blazers
    Top 5 Plays From Celtics Win Over Trail Blazers

    From Robert Williams emphatically protecting the rim to Jayson Tatum doing his best Dirk Nowitzki impression after showing off his handles, here are the top five plays from the Boston Celtics 145-117 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers. Among the highlights featured are perhaps the Celtics' best possession of the game and Payton Pritchard showing out in his hometown.
    Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

    Robert Williams Denies Dennis Smith Jr.

    Dennis Smith Jr. thinks he has a mismatch with Robert Williams switched on to him. DSJ attacks off the dribble but doesn't create much separation or get much lift when he rises for the layup. As a result, Williams swats his shot with ease.

    Jayson Tatum Puts Robert Covington in a Blender, Then Does the Dirk

    Jayson Tatum comes off a pindown from Robert Williams; a dribble handoff from Grant Williams acts as the second half of a staggered screen and gets Robert Covington switched onto Tatum. The Celtics' All-Star forward attacks Covington off the dribble with a series of increasingly filthy moves, including putting RoCo in the spin cycle before pump faking and then knocking down the Dirk Nowitzki-style one-legged fadeaway.

    Robert Williams Turns Back CJ McCollum

    With Larry Nance Jr. hanging out at the weak-side elbow, Williams' rotation is less compromising. He times his leap perfectly, leaving the ground immediately after CJ McCollum does, and then proceeds to turn back McCollum's layup for one of his three blocks on the night.

    Beautiful Ball Movement Leads to a Grant Williams Three-Point Play

    Perhaps the Celtics' best possession of the game. The ball works from the interior to the outside, goes around the perimeter, and Grant Williams gets Norman Powell to bite on a pump fake before driving baseline. He then absorbs the contact from Covington and demonstrates a soft enough touch to get his shot to go down. Williams also made the free throw to turn it into a three-point play.

    Payton Pritchard Puts On a Show to End the Game

    Payton Pritchard made the end of a blowout far more entertaining than usual. The Portland native erupted for 19 points, delighting a Celtics' bench mob that got a technical for going on the court while celebrating his hot shooting. While that would have felt good in any location, the fact Pritchard did it in the place he grew up makes it that much sweeter.

