Top 5 Plays from the Celtics' 108-90 Win Over Rockets

Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams returned to the lineup. Jayson Tatum had 30 points, set a new season-high for himself, taking nine free throws, and he made all of them. He also tied Larry Bird for the fifth-most made threes in Celtics' history. And, Boston went on a 24-3 run in the third quarter, en route to handing the Houston Rockets their 15-straight loss.

Without further ado, here are the top five plays from the game.

Jayson Tatum Shows Off His Handles

Christian Wood is a lengthy, versatile defender who's comfortable guarding on the perimeter. That didn't matter on this possession, as Jayson Tatum hit him with a little bit of everything, going behind the back, then through the legs multiple times, before an in-and-out, and capping it off with a behind-the-back dribble into a side-step jumper from the baseline that swishes home; filthy.

Tatum Spins Past Jae'Sean Tate

After showing off his handles against Christian Wood in the first quarter, in the second frame, Tatum went back into his bag, pulling out a left-handed in-and-out dribble to set up a spin move that allowed the two-time All-Star to stride past Jae'Sean Tate and get an easy layup.

Kenyon Martin Jr. Throws Down the Alley-Oop

Dennis Schroder is trying to get the ball to Romeo Langford, not pictured in the video above, who's in the corner. Even though Jaylen Brown is moving further up the wing, Kenyon Martin Jr. is watching the ball, reading Schroder, and he steps in front of the pass and starts a fast break that he finishes off in style.

Jaylen Brown's Layup While Sandwiched Between Two Defenders

That layup from Brown ignited him and the Celtics as they proceeded to go on an 8-0 run that was the product of the play shown above, followed by Brown draining back-to-back threes. That sequence put Boston up by 22 points with 6:44 left in the third quarter; from there, a reeling Rockets team never recovered.

In his first game back since Nov 4, Brown played 23 minutes and finished with 19 points on 6/13 shooting, including 3/6 from beyond the arc, and he went 4/4 from the free-throw line, had a steal, a block, and a plus-minus rating of +21.

Grant Williams Turns Back Armoni Brooks

It's a great effort play by Grant Williams, coming diagonally across to reject Armoni Brooks at the rim, grab the ball, lead the fast break, and throw a touch pass ahead to Aaron Nesmith, who knocks down the jumper.