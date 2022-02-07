The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Magic Game

From Robert Williams' one-handed alley-oop dunk to Jaylen Brown's turnaround jumper, putting Mo Bamba on a poster, Al Horford's two-handed jam, and Payton Pritchard's first-career dunk, these are the top five plays from Sunday's game between the Celtics and Magic.

Jaylen Brown Throws the Lob, Robert Williams Takes Care of the Rest

Jaylen Brown comes off a screen from Robert Williams, Jayson Tatum swings the ball to him, and with Mo Bamba in a drop coverage, Brown has plenty of space to get into the paint. With Bamba locked in on Brown, and Cole Anthony not providing much help, Williams produces another highlight-reel dunk.

Jaylen Brown's Textbook Turnaround Fadeaway

It's not the typical type of play you'd find on a highlight reel, but you have to admit, it's a gorgeous fadeaway jumper.

Brown cuts across the paint, he gains position on Cole Anthony, and after he bumps Anthony, he sells that he's going to do it again. When that doesn't happen, it catches Anthony off guard, giving Brown a clean look on his turnaround jumper, which swishes through the net.

Jaylen Brown Puts Mo Bamba on a Poster

Brown cuts down the lane, Smart delivers the bounce pass, and Brown takes off from in front of the restricted area and climbs Mount Bamba.

Al Horford's Two-Handed Flush

Al Horford collects the Josh Richardson miss for one of his four offensive rebounds, creates an opening to elevate while loading up, and then uncorks a powerful two-handed jam that draws Dennis Schroder onto the court.

Payton Pritchard's First-Career Dunk

Bruno Fernando gets the ball to Payton Pritchard on a fast break, and the second-year guard sent the Celtics' bench into a frenzy, throwing down the first dunk of his NBA career.