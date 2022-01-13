The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Pacers Game

From Dennis Schroder putting Jeremy Lamb on skates to a chase-down block, a tough finish by Lance Stephenson, Robert Williams posterizing Myles Turner, and Josh Richardson's emphatic rejection, here are the top five plays from Wednesday's game between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers.

Dennis Schroder Puts Jeremy Lamb on Skates

Dennis Schroder's speed makes him a threat to get to the rim every time he touches the ball. So when he attacks downhill, what you don't want to do is stand tall with only a slight knee bend while trying to keep up with him. Lamb's lack of a defensive stance makes it impossible for him to stay with Schroder when the veteran point guard slams on the breaks, creating the separation for an open mid-range jumper that he swishes.

Oshae Brissett Swats Josh Richardson's Shot Just Before it Reaches the Rim

Oshae Brissett makes a terrific hustle play, sprinting to record a chase-down block, denying Josh Richardson of two points just before his shot reaches the backboard.

Lance Stephenson Spins Past Jaylen Brown, Scores Over Robert Williams

In this play, Born Ready spins by Jaylen Brown, then takes the contact and finishes over the outstretched arm of Robert Williams for an impressive two points.

Since returning to the Pacers, Lance Stephenson has made that team far more enjoyable. His impact's earned him a second 10-day contract, and after that, Indiana should sign him for the rest of the season.

Robert Williams Skies Over Myles Turner to Finish the Lob from Al Horford

Robert Williams doesn't just elevate over Myles Turner, but rather, he jumps so high that he almost gets his arm in the rim, delivering his latest highlight-reel dunk.

Josh Richardson Turns Back Lance Stephenson

Despite Lance Stephenson's earlier success on a drive where he had to go against Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams, his attempt to take Josh Richardson off the dribble went dramatically different. Stephenson puts his head down and charges to the rim, but surprisingly, he never gets his body into Richardson to create separation, enabling the block and ensuing trash talk.