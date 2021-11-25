Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Top 5 Plays from the Nets' Win Over the Celtics
    Top 5 Plays from the Nets' Win Over the Celtics

    From another milestone achievement for Kevin Durant to the Boston Celtics' best possession of the game and the shot that proved to be the dagger, here are the top five plays from the Brooklyn Nets' 123-104 win over the Celtics.
    AP Photo/Charles Krupa

    KD Passes Allen Iverson, Now 25th on the All-Time Scoring List

    Less than two minutes into the game, Kevin Durant came off a screen from LaMarcus Aldridge, pulled up from 19-feet, and drained a mid-range jumper that moved him past another one of the game's all-time greats and into the top 25 in scoring in league history. The question is, where will KD finish on that list when his storied career reaches its conclusion.

    Jayson Tatum Denies Cam Thomas

    The rookie from LSU didn't stuff the stat sheet or score in the most efficient manner, but he chipped in 13 points off the Brooklyn bench. Here, however, Tatum got the best of him. On NBA.com, Tatum's listed at 6-foot-8; if you believe that, it means he has a five-inch advantage over Thomas, who the site lists at 6-foot-3, a discrepancy he used to his full advantage on this rejection.

    Dennis Schroder Puts LaMarcus Aldridge in the Spin Cycle

    As Schroder's building a full head of steam, Grant Williams walls off DeAndre' Bembry, forcing the slower-footed LaMarcus Aldridge to switch onto him, and Schroder puts him in the spin cycle for two points.

    Schroder finished the game with 10 points (on ten shots), six assists, and six rebounds.

    Marcus Smart Finds a Cutting Al Horford

    That play was perhaps the best possession the Celtics had in this game. Everyone who gets the ball is decisive; it moves from side to side, there are multiple paint touches, and Al Horford dives to the rim for a dunk.

    Patty Mills Delivers the Dagger

    Speaking of good ball movement, with the Celtics trying to mount a comeback, and the Nets' lead down to 13 with 4:30 left in the game, Patty Mills, who was on fire throughout the game, delivered the dagger.

    In one of the rare instances in this game where Mills put the ball on the deck, he attacks the closeout from Jabari Parker, delivers a nice cross-court pass off the dribble to Kevin Durant at the wing, and with Parker out of position, he relocates for an open corner three. Fifteen seconds later, the Celtics brought in their bench mob.

    Mills finished the game with 23 points on 8/12 shooting, including knocking down seven of his ten attempts from beyond the arc. 

