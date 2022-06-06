Turnovers at Root of Celtics' Game 2 Loss vs. Warriors: 'a constant theme in the playoffs; when that happens, we're in trouble'

The Celtics' loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals continued a troubling trend. They committed 19 turnovers, 11 of the live-ball variety, and their giveaways led to 33 points for Golden State.

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

However many games remain in the NBA Finals, it's unlikely to think Boston goes the rest of the way without another performance where it doesn't take care of the ball. It's a theme of their postseason losses. They've done well not to let it happen twice in a row, and sometimes longer, but it's baked into their identity.

After being on the wrong end of a 107-88 outcome on Sunday, Ime Udoka expressed: "I think we weren't strong with the ball a lot. (We were) searching for fouls instead of going up and making plays. Especially with their lack of rim protection. For us, that was a little disappointing to give up 33 points off of 19 turnovers. That's been a constant theme in the playoffs. When that happens, we're in trouble."

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Udoka told his team at halftime: "Those turnovers and poor offense contributed to their runs. A team that scores as well as they do, we don't need to help them out."

Jayson Tatum, who led Boston with 28 points, conveyed: "It's just as simple as we need to take care of the ball. We've done it, and we're a really good team when we take care of the ball. But we have those lapses where we, (there's a) snowball effect, where we pile on turnovers and dig ourselves into a hole."

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Al Horford, who registered two points, eight rebounds, and one assist, not attempting a single three after scoring a game-high 26 points and shooting 6/8 from beyond the arc in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, relayed: "I think we have to play out our own pace, that we're driving the ball, driving and kicking, when we play like that, that's when we're at our best."

Derrick White, who followed up his 21-point performance in the series opener with 12 points and four rebounds, stated: "They definitely upped their pressure a little bit, closed out a little more aggressive to each of us, and we've just got to make a play after that."

