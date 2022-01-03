What Stood Out from Celtics' Come from Behind Win Over Magic

Down by 14 points with 4:20 left in the game and struggling to take care of the ball, let alone put the ball through the hoop, the Celtics, perhaps tired of bitter defeats, rallied for a 34-15 run stretching from the fourth quarter through overtime to earn a 116-111 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Here's what stood out from the win.

Celtics Get Sloppy in the Second Quarter

In the second frame, the Celtics turned the ball over nine times. They were sloppy, unforced mistakes. After two quarters, they'd committed 14 turnovers, tying their season-high for a half this season. The Magic converted those mistakes into 11 points, overcoming cold shooting to cut a deficit that was once as high as 14 points to three at the half.

The Third Quarter Belonged to the Magic

After a sloppy second quarter, business didn't get much better for the Celtics in the third frame. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross got hot, scoring 11 points each in the quarter, and Orlando generated 10 points off turnovers and scored 14 in the paint. The Magic went on a 20-4 run in 3:53 and outscored Boston 35-20 to take a 77-65 lead into the fourth quarter.

Jaylen Brown Goes for 50

With Jayson Tatum, who's now out of health and safety protocols, but building up his stamina, watching from the bench, Jaylen Brown carried the scoring load for the Celtics, registering the first 50-point game of his career. The All-Star wing's shot selection was excellent, as he almost exclusively made his living in the paint, beyond the arc, and at the free-throw line.

Brown's 50-piece came on 19/29 shooting, including 5/10 from beyond the arc, and he scored 26 points in the paint, 16 of which came in the fourth quarter and overtime, and he produced seven points on eight free throws.

Brown also grabbed 11 rebounds, dished out four assists, and had two blocks, finishing with a plus-minus rating of +10.

Celtics Rally

With 4:20 left in the game, the Celtics trailed by 14 points, staring down another frustrating loss. Perhaps having their fill of those types of defeats, Boston proceeded to rally for an 18-4 run to force overtime. From the 4:20 mark in regulation through the fifth frame, the Celtics generated 18 points in the paint and 13 off turnovers as the Magic struggled to handle their pressing defense.

Marcus Smart, in particular, deserves praise for his defensive performance. The All-NBA defender was at the root of many of those Magic turnovers. That includes blitzing Franz Wagner from the rookie's blindside, ripping the ball from him, pushing it up the floor, and delivering a bounce pass to Brown, who laid the ball in to tie the game at 98 with 37.8 seconds left.

The Celtics finished the game on a 34-15 run spanning the final two periods to earn a 116-111 come from behind victory.

Up Next

The Celtics host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Tip-off is at 7:30 EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

Further Reading

What Stood Out in Celtics' Victory Over Suns: Pace, Energy Fuel Boston's Best Win of the Season

In More Ways Than One, the Celtics are in Need of a Shakeup

What Stood Out in Celtics' Christmas Loss to Bucks: Boston Starts Fast, Crumbles at Crunch Time

Should the Celtics Trade for Buddy Hield?

Jayson Tatum Makes a Major Announcement

The Latest On Dennis Schroder's Future with the Celtics