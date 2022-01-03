Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    What Stood Out from Celtics' Come from Behind Win Over Magic
    Publish date:

    What Stood Out from Celtics' Come from Behind Win Over Magic

    The Celtics rallied for a 34-15 run stretching from the fourth quarter through overtime to earn a 116-111 victory over the Magic. Here's what stood from Boston's come-from-behind win.
    Author:

    Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

    The Celtics rallied for a 34-15 run stretching from the fourth quarter through overtime to earn a 116-111 victory over the Magic. Here's what stood from Boston's come-from-behind win.

    Down by 14 points with 4:20 left in the game and struggling to take care of the ball, let alone put the ball through the hoop, the Celtics, perhaps tired of bitter defeats, rallied for a 34-15 run stretching from the fourth quarter through overtime to earn a 116-111 victory over the Orlando Magic.

    Here's what stood out from the win.

    Celtics Get Sloppy in the Second Quarter

    In the second frame, the Celtics turned the ball over nine times. They were sloppy, unforced mistakes. After two quarters, they'd committed 14 turnovers, tying their season-high for a half this season. The Magic converted those mistakes into 11 points, overcoming cold shooting to cut a deficit that was once as high as 14 points to three at the half.

    The Third Quarter Belonged to the Magic

    After a sloppy second quarter, business didn't get much better for the Celtics in the third frame. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross got hot, scoring 11 points each in the quarter, and Orlando generated 10 points off turnovers and scored 14 in the paint. The Magic went on a 20-4 run in 3:53 and outscored Boston 35-20 to take a 77-65 lead into the fourth quarter.

    Jaylen Brown Goes for 50

    With Jayson Tatum, who's now out of health and safety protocols, but building up his stamina, watching from the bench, Jaylen Brown carried the scoring load for the Celtics, registering the first 50-point game of his career. The All-Star wing's shot selection was excellent, as he almost exclusively made his living in the paint, beyond the arc, and at the free-throw line.

    ORL vs BOS on 01_02_2022

    Brown's 50-piece came on 19/29 shooting, including 5/10 from beyond the arc, and he scored 26 points in the paint, 16 of which came in the fourth quarter and overtime, and he produced seven points on eight free throws.

    Brown also grabbed 11 rebounds, dished out four assists, and had two blocks, finishing with a plus-minus rating of +10.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Celtics Rally

    With 4:20 left in the game, the Celtics trailed by 14 points, staring down another frustrating loss. Perhaps having their fill of those types of defeats, Boston proceeded to rally for an 18-4 run to force overtime. From the 4:20 mark in regulation through the fifth frame, the Celtics generated 18 points in the paint and 13 off turnovers as the Magic struggled to handle their pressing defense.

    Marcus Smart, in particular, deserves praise for his defensive performance. The All-NBA defender was at the root of many of those Magic turnovers. That includes blitzing Franz Wagner from the rookie's blindside, ripping the ball from him, pushing it up the floor, and delivering a bounce pass to Brown, who laid the ball in to tie the game at 98 with 37.8 seconds left.

    The Celtics finished the game on a 34-15 run spanning the final two periods to earn a 116-111 come from behind victory.

    Up Next

    The Celtics host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Tip-off is at 7:30 EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

    Further Reading

    What Stood Out in Celtics' Victory Over Suns: Pace, Energy Fuel Boston's Best Win of the Season

    In More Ways Than One, the Celtics are in Need of a Shakeup

    What Stood Out in Celtics' Christmas Loss to Bucks: Boston Starts Fast, Crumbles at Crunch Time

    Should the Celtics Trade for Buddy Hield?

    Jayson Tatum Makes a Major Announcement

    The Latest On Dennis Schroder's Future with the Celtics

    More Clemson

    USATSI_17444539
    Top Stories

    What Stood Out from Celtics' Come from Behind Win Over Magic

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_17410331
    Top Stories

    Celtics Provide Updates on Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams, Several Others Ahead of Matchup VS Magic

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17435848
    Top Stories

    Top 5 Plays from Celtics-Suns New Year's Eve Matchup

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_17435874
    Top Stories

    What Stood Out in Celtics' Victory Over Suns: Pace, Energy Fuel Boston's Best Win of the Season

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_17427220
    Top Stories

    A Day After Joining Mavericks, Isaiah Thomas Enters Health and Safety Protocols

    Dec 30, 2021
    USATSI_17374898
    Top Stories

    There's a Noticeable Absence from Celtics' Latest Injury Report

    Dec 30, 2021
    USATSI_17425864
    Top Stories

    The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Clippers Game

    Dec 30, 2021
    USATSI_17426608
    Top Stories

    What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss to Clippers: Boston, Ice Cold from Beyond the Arc, Refuses to Adapt

    Dec 29, 2021