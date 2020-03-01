AllClippers
Doc Rivers on Tobias Harris: "He was just phenomenal when he was here"

Farbod Esnaashari

When the L.A. Clippers take on the Philadelphia 76ers this afternoon, one former fan favorite will be making his return to STAPLES Center: Tobias Harris.

Harris was with the Clippers for two seasons, but didn't spend a full one with the team. L.A. traded Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons for him in February 2018, and one year later, Harris was shipped to the Philadelphia 76ers. 

Doc Rivers enjoyed his time coaching Harris, and was very complimentary of his former star before the game.

"He was just phenomenal when he was here," Rivers said. "Very easy guy to coach."

Harris appeared in 87 games for the Clippers, averaging 20.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists nearly 35 minutes per game. Harris was particularly strong behind the three-point line, where he connected on 42.6% of his looks.

But Harris wasn't just great on the court — teammates often noted that he was simply a good guy, and Rivers can attest to the sentiment as well.

"Just a good guy," Rivers said. "Forget the basketball player. Obviously he's a terrific player, but just a really good guy to have on your team and in your organization. High character."

It may be hard for Clippers fans to root against Harris this afternoon, especially since his eventual trade from the team led to L.A. being able to secure both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard over the summer. But Harris will be on a mission, and without Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, Philadelphia will need him to be stellar. 

